Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.96 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 13,505,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

