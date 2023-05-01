Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$14.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.55 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,505,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

