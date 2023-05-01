Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

BSX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

