Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BK opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

