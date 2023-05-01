Boston Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amphenol
In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %
Amphenol stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.