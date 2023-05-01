Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

WELL stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 247.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $94.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.50%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

