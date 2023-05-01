Boston Family Office LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.