Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.