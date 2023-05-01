Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

