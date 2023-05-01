Boston Family Office LLC Buys 22,535 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.96 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.