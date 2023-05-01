Boston Family Office LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $338.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day moving average is $305.73. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $353.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

