Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 23,927 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.80 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

