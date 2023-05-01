Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $10,757,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

