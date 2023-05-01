BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHF opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

