BNB (BNB) Price Tops $334.07 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $334.07 or 0.01166426 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.07 billion and approximately $979.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,679 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,847.1282666. The last known price of BNB is 321.98925894 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1306 active market(s) with $504,916,142.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

