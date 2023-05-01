BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark increased their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BXC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.28. 89,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,788. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $636.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

