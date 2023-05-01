Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,481,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,162,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 678.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 174,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,855. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.