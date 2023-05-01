Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

