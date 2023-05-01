Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.57. 581,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

