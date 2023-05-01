Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.