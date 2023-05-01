Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,463 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

