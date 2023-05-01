Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $30.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,965,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

