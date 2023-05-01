Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $6.43 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 86,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.