Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $13.14 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.