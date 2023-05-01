Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $11.56 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

