Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $533.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.89 and a 200 day moving average of $511.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

