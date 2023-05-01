Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
