BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of 125.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.