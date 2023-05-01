Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $553.30 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $28,577.70 on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $553.30 billion and $18.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00410150 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00116533 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026493 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,361,206 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
