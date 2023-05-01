BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $29,313.61 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $364.04 million and approximately $446,813.09 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $29,313.61 or 1.00028031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002257 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,229.72838659 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $414,171.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

