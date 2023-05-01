Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 58,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 2.5 %

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

