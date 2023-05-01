BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $758.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock worth $1,630,427. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

