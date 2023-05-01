BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,550 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 2,370 ($29.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.85) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) target price for the company.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,490.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,520.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm has a market cap of £118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,766.32%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

