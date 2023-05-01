Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 152,489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,489 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 237,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

