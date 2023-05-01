Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,013,292 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013,292 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.06. 566,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,704. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

