Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.94. 880,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,499. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

