Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

FTXG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

