Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,383 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $135.60. 119,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $148.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

