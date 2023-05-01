Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

