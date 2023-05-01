Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 37,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 178,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,211. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

