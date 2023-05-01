Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UPS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 653,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,182. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

