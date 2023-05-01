Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,326 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,018,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,690 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYBB stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

