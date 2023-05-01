Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
