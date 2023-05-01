Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.51. 402,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,273. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

