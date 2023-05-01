Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 262,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

