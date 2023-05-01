Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 41,007 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.