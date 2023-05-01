Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 834,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,146. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

