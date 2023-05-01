Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,308. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

