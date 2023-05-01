Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $193.25 million and $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.73 or 0.06521296 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

