Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.60

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 32686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $543.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $7,971,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

